Report: DeAndre Hopkins to sign with Titans

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per Doug Kyed of AtoZSports. The All-Pro wideout will now return to the AFC South, where he will catch passes from veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.

This move comes several weeks after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May. There was rampant speculation over the Arizona Cardinals potentially trading him earlier in the offseason and they ultimately decided to eat the dead cap space and cut ties with the wideout. Prior to the release, he went on the IAMATHLETE Podcast and listed off quarterbacks that he would like to potentially work with in the future, a list included the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson. Following the release, however, he would make visits with both the Titans and New England Patriots, ultimately deciding to take his talents to Tennessee.

Hopkins will be entering the 11th season of his career this fall and will be looking to add on to what is already a Hall of Fame resume. He has posted six 1,100+ yard receiving seasons through stints with the Houston Texans and the aforementioned Cardinals, proving himself to be one of the league’s elite pass catchers. However, injuries and a PED suspension has stunted some of his production for the past two seasons in Arizona and the Cards ultimately decided to part ways with him.

D-Hop will arrive to Tennessee as the top wideout option for the organization, sharing a receiver room with Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans will officially report to training camp on July 25.