Report: Evan Engram, Jaguars agree on three-year, $42.5 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram have agreed to a three-year, $42.5 million deal, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Jaguars initially placed the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl tight end back in March and this agreement for the multi-year contract comes just one day before the franchise tag deadline.

Signing a one-year contract with the Jags last season, Engram proceeded to have a career season as the team made a surprise run to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. He caught a career-high 73 targets for 766 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He then played a huge role in the team’s historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round, catching seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the stunning 31-30 victory.

Engram is now locked down in Duval County for the next three years, where he will serve as a primary weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.