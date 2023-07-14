Report: Josh Jacobs prepared to sit out of Raiders training camp over contract extension

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is prepared to sit out of training camp if an agreement for a contract extension isn’t reached, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Jacobs is seeking a long-term deal with the organization and has not signed the $10.09 million franchise tag offered to earlier in the offseason.

The franchise tag deadline is on Monday and players who have received the tag are not permitted to sign multi-year deals with their franchise afterwards. That explains why Jacobs is trying to amp up the pressure on the Raiders to come to an agreement by potentially sitting out of camp and possibly into the regular season. Robinson also reports that the Raiders under head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are hesitant to allocate a big money extension to a running back, creating a dispute with Jacobs over his future role within the organization.

Jacobs won the NFL rushing title with the Raiders last season, breaking off a career-high 1,653 yards on 4.9 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns. He also had a career receiving season, catching 53 passes for 400 yards.

If Jacobs were to sit out of camp, backups Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would be in line to get plenty of reps. Las Vegas will begin its training camp on Tuesday, July 25.