Report: Saquon Barkley prepared to sit out of Giants training camp over contract extension

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is prepared to sit out of training camp if an agreement for a contract extension isn’t reached, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Barkley is seeking a long-term deal with the organization and has not signed the $10.09 million franchise tag offered to earlier in the offseason.

The franchise tag deadline is on Monday and players who have received the tag are not permitted to sign multi-year deals with their franchise afterwards. That explains why Barkley is trying to amp up the pressure on the Giants to come to an agreement by potentially sitting out of camp and possibly into the regular season.

After two seasons that were limited by injury, Barkley returned to form for the Giants offense last year. Playing 16 games, he ran for a career high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, also adding 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards. He is reportedly seeking a new contract that will pay him north of $14 million.

The current backup running backs for the Giants are Matt Breida and Eric Gray, both of whom stand to get plenty of reps in training camp should Barkley sit out. New York will begin its training camp on Wednesday, July 26.