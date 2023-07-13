Report: Jets, Quinnen Williams agree to four-year, $96 million deal

The New York Jets and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. It is the largest second contract ever for a DT and he will receive $66 million in guarantees. The Jets had originally picked up the fifth-year option on his contract, locking him in for the upcoming 2023 season while both sides worked out a long-term deal.

Drafted with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams has been excellent through his four seasons with the organization and has proven to be an anchor for the Jets defense. After solid campaigns in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he earned First-team All-Pro honors last year by racking up 55 combined tackles, 28 QB hits, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Those numbers also earned him a single first-place vote for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

New York has now bolstered its interior defensive line for the foreseeable future as it looks to jump into the class of AFC contenders this year.