Report: New York Jets selected as Hard Knocks subject for 2023

The NFL and NFL Films has selected the New York Jets as the featured team for their series Hard Knocks for 2023, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Each year, the series follows a team through training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Jets were last featured on the series in 2010.

It’s no mystery why the Jets were selected this year. Aaron Rodgers, who was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for nearly two decades, was traded to New York prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets finished 7-10 last year, putting them dead last in the competitive AFC East. Rodgers has become quite the character in the NFL over the last few years, and fans wait with bated breath to see whether he will be able to bring the Jets out of their hole and make them playoff contenders.

Since 2021, Hard Knocks has also selected a team to follow in-season, separate from the training camp series team. The Jets report to training camp on July 19.