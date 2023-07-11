Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleading no contest to misdemeanor charge

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s status for the 2023 NFL season has been up in the air due to some off-the-field legal proceedings. Kamara was arrested in February 2022 during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada and subsequently indicted for an alleged assault. Initially, Kamara was facing a felony and misdemeanor charge but has agreed to a plea deal that will see him only pleading a no contest to the misdemeanor charge.

Kamara plead guilty to initial charges of conspiracy to commit battery (misdemeanor) and conspiracy to commit substantial bodily harm (felony). The trial date had been set for July 31, with the decision then expected to lead to some sanctions from the NFL. On Tuesday, Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. The 27-year-old will have to complete 30 hours of community service, pay a little over $100 to the victim and then pay a $500 fine.

The NFL is still expected to put forth some sort of punishment toward Kamara. It could be lesser due to the eventual charge on the books, or it could still remain hefty due to the video of the incident that is publicly available. For now, he turns his attention to joining the team at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana on July 25 for training camp.