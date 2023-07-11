Report: Chiefs, DT Chris Jones optimistic contract extension will get done before training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic DT Chris Jones will have a contract extension before NFL Training Camp opens next week, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday morning. It has been clear Jones wants to remain with the defending champion Chiefs and GM Brett Veach mentioned during the offseason program that Kansas City felt strongly about getting a deal done at some point before the 2023 season.

Jones, 29, is in the final year of his contract with a base salary of $19.5 million and a cap hit of $28 million. The Chiefs could take the out on Jones’ contract and eat $7 million in dead cap, signing him to a new contract extension. Getting an extension done would give the Chiefs a bit of cap relief and help Jones focus on football.

The Mississippi State product is one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. The Pro-Bowler had 15.5 sacks in 2022, which led all defensive tackles. He was tied for 4th in the NFL in sacks last season. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Jones has 65 sacks over seven seasons in Kansas City.