Isaiah Rodgers, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Rashod Berry latest to be suspended by NFL for violating gambling policy

We discuss the latest group of NFL players that have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

By Teddy Ricketson
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA on May 25, 2023 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has suspended another group of players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, LB Rashod Berry and Tennessee Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere lead the four players that will be suspended. This is the second set of players that have received sentencing from the NFL, joining Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore, among others, from April.

With the rise in sports betting across the United States, the NFL seems to be keying in on players' gambling. It is on a case-by-case basis, but there has been a mix of bets placed on NFL games and others placed on sports outside of the NFL. The biggest mainstream betting story came in 2021 when Calvin Ridley was found guilty of betting on NFL games while away from the Atlanta Falcons. He received an indefinite suspension lasting for a little over a year. Ridley has been re-instated and is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL has implemented six main rules of the new gambling policy.

  1. Don’t bet on the NFL ever.
  2. Don’t gamble at your team facility while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel.
  3. Don’t have someone bet for you.
  4. Don’t share team “inside information.”
  5. Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season.
  6. Don’t play daily fantasy football

NFL Gambling Suspensions

At least one year:

  • WR Calvin Ridley
  • S Chris Moore
  • WR Quintez Cephus
  • DE Shaka Toney
  • LB Rashod Berry
  • DE Demetrius Taylor

Six games:

  • WR Jameson Williams
  • WR Stanley Berryhill
  • OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

