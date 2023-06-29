Isaiah Rodgers, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Rashod Berry latest to be suspended by NFL for violating gambling policy

The NFL has suspended another group of players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Indianapolis Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, LB Rashod Berry and Tennessee Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere lead the four players that will be suspended. This is the second set of players that have received sentencing from the NFL, joining Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore, among others, from April.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are being suspended indefinitely through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

With the rise in sports betting across the United States, the NFL seems to be keying in on players' gambling. It is on a case-by-case basis, but there has been a mix of bets placed on NFL games and others placed on sports outside of the NFL. The biggest mainstream betting story came in 2021 when Calvin Ridley was found guilty of betting on NFL games while away from the Atlanta Falcons. He received an indefinite suspension lasting for a little over a year. Ridley has been re-instated and is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL has implemented six main rules of the new gambling policy.

Don’t bet on the NFL ever. Don’t gamble at your team facility while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel. Don’t have someone bet for you. Don’t share team “inside information.” Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season. Don’t play daily fantasy football

NFL Gambling Suspensions

At least one year:

WR Calvin Ridley

S Chris Moore

WR Quintez Cephus

DE Shaka Toney

LB Rashod Berry

DE Demetrius Taylor

Six games: