Report: Patriots, DeVante Parker agree to three-year, $33 million contract

The New England Patriots have agreed to a new three-year, $33 million contract with wide receiver DeVante Parker, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The veteran wideout was set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, but will now call New England home for the foreseeable future.

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Dolphins, Parker was traded within the division to the Pats last April. Appearing in 13 games throughout the 2022 season, he caught 31 of 47 targets for 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his first year with the organization. While nowhere close to his 1,200+ yard season in 2019, he still finished second on the team in receiving behind Jakobi Meyers.

Heading into 2023, Parker should be a go-to target for quarterback Mac Jones alongside newly acquired veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster. With the team hiring Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator, the Patriots’ offense should improve over last year’s mess and that potentially means bigger numbers for Parker.