When does 2023 NFL training camp begin for your favorite team?

The NFL has released each team's 2023 training camp locations and reporting dates. The dates are separated into rookies and veterans, with the former reporting sooner to become more familiarized with playbooks and team practices before training camp gets in full swing. The earliest a team is reporting this year is July 18, and the latest is July 25.
Training camp is the time in the preseason when teams can begin evaluating their talent and making roster moves as they prepare for the regular season. Each team will play three preseason games and cut their current rosters from 90 to 53 by August 29.
The NFL preseason officially begins when the first team heads to training camp, but the first actual preseason game won’t be played until August 3. This annual Hall of Fame Game honors those recently enshrined into the NFL’s Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will face off in this year‘s game which will begin at 8 p.m. ET on the 3rd.
2023 NFL Training Camp Report Dates and Locations
|TEAM
|SITE
|LOCATION
|ROOKIES
|VETERANS
|Arizona
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|7/25
|7/25
|Atlanta
|IBM Performance Field
|Flowery Branch, GA
|7/18
|7/25
|Baltimore
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, MD
|7/18
|7/25
|Buffalo
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, NY
|7/18
|7/25
|Carolina
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg, SC
|7/22
|7/25
|Chicago
|PNC Center at Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, IL
|7/22
|7/25
|Cincinnati
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati, OH
|7/22
|7/25
|Cleveland
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, OH
|7/19
|7/21
|Dallas
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, CA
|7/25
|7/25
|Denver
|Centura Health Training Center
|Englewood, CO
|7/19
|7/25
|Detroit
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, MI
|7/19
|7/22
|Green Bay
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, WI
|7/21
|7/25
|Houston
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston, TX
|7/25
|7/25
|Indianapolis
|Grand Park
|Westfield, IN
|7/25
|7/25
|Jacksonville
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, FL
|7/21
|7/25
|Kansas City
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, MO
|7/18
|7/22
|Las Vegas
|Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters
|Henderson, NV
|7/20
|7/25
|L.A. Chargers
|Jack Hammett Sports Complex
|Costa Mesa, CA
|7/18
|7/25
|L.A. Rams
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, CA
|7/25
|7/25
|Miami
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, FL
|7/18
|7/25
|Minnesota
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, MN
|7/23
|7/25
|New England
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, MA
|7/21
|7/25
|New Orleans
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, LA
|7/18
|7/25
|N.Y. Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, NJ
|7/18
|7/25
|N.Y. Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, NJ
|7/19
|7/19
|Philadelphia
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia, PA
|7/25
|7/25
|Pittsburgh
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, PA
|7/26
|7/26
|San Francisco
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, CA
|7/18
|7/25
|Seattle
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, WA
|7/25
|7/25
|Tampa Bay
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, FL
|7/24
|7/25
|Tennessee
|Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, TN
|7/22
|7/25
|Washington
|OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
|Ashburn, VA
|7/21
|7/25