When does 2023 NFL training camp begin for your favorite team?

The NFL has released each team's 2023 training camp locations and reporting dates. The dates are separated into rookies and veterans, with the former reporting sooner to become more familiarized with playbooks and team practices before training camp gets in full swing. The earliest a team is reporting this year is July 18, and the latest is July 25.

Training camp is the time in the preseason when teams can begin evaluating their talent and making roster moves as they prepare for the regular season. Each team will play three preseason games and cut their current rosters from 90 to 53 by August 29.

The NFL preseason officially begins when the first team heads to training camp, but the first actual preseason game won’t be played until August 3. This annual Hall of Fame Game honors those recently enshrined into the NFL’s Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will face off in this year‘s game which will begin at 8 p.m. ET on the 3rd.