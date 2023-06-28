 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does 2023 NFL training camp begin for your favorite team?

Here is a list of all of the 2023 NFL training camp dates and locations.

By Teddy Ricketson
New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gets set for a play during New England Patriots Minicamp on June 13, 2023, at the Patriots Practice Facility at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has released each team's 2023 training camp locations and reporting dates. The dates are separated into rookies and veterans, with the former reporting sooner to become more familiarized with playbooks and team practices before training camp gets in full swing. The earliest a team is reporting this year is July 18, and the latest is July 25.

Training camp is the time in the preseason when teams can begin evaluating their talent and making roster moves as they prepare for the regular season. Each team will play three preseason games and cut their current rosters from 90 to 53 by August 29.

The NFL preseason officially begins when the first team heads to training camp, but the first actual preseason game won’t be played until August 3. This annual Hall of Fame Game honors those recently enshrined into the NFL’s Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will face off in this year‘s game which will begin at 8 p.m. ET on the 3rd.

2023 NFL Training Camp Report Dates and Locations

TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 7/25 7/25
Atlanta IBM Performance Field Flowery Branch, GA 7/18 7/25
Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, MD 7/18 7/25
Buffalo St. John Fisher University Rochester, NY 7/18 7/25
Carolina Wofford College Spartanburg, SC 7/22 7/25
Chicago PNC Center at Halas Hall Lake Forest, IL 7/22 7/25
Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7/22 7/25
Cleveland CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, OH 7/19 7/21
Dallas Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, CA 7/25 7/25
Denver Centura Health Training Center Englewood, CO 7/19 7/25
Detroit Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, MI 7/19 7/22
Green Bay Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI 7/21 7/25
Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, TX 7/25 7/25
Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, IN 7/25 7/25
Jacksonville Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, FL 7/21 7/25
Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, MO 7/18 7/22
Las Vegas Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters Henderson, NV 7/20 7/25
L.A. Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa Mesa, CA 7/18 7/25
L.A. Rams University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 7/25 7/25
Miami Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, FL 7/18 7/25
Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, MN 7/23 7/25
New England Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 7/21 7/25
New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, LA 7/18 7/25
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, NJ 7/18 7/25
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, NJ 7/19 7/19
Philadelphia NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, PA 7/25 7/25
Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, P­A 7/26 7/26
San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, CA 7/18 7/25
Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, WA 7/25 7/25
Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL 7/24 7/25
Tennessee Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, TN 7/22 7/25
Washington OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park Ashburn, VA 7/21 7/25

