What’s the record for most rushing yards, TDs in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is raging toward us. Here we take a look back at some Super Bowl record-holders in regards to rushing.

Most Rushing Yards in a Super Bowl

Timmy Smith has held the record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl for 35 years. Back in 1988, Smith, a running back for Washington, added a whopping 204 yards on the ground in SB XXII. He added two touchdowns in the 42-10 win over the Denver Broncos, beating the previous record-holder. Marcus Allen had set the previous record just four years earlier in 1984 for the Raiders, with 191 yards. The player with the most rushing yards since 2000 is Michael Pittman, who had 124 rushing yards in 2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most Rushing TDs in a Super Bowl

Terrell Davis set a record in 1998 with three rushing touchdowns for the Denver Broncos in their 31-24 Super Bowl win over the Green Bay Packers. Jalen Hurts tied the record for most rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. Fourteen players are tied for second with two rushing TDs.