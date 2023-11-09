Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 10, what it means for fantasy football, betting

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. Teams have made it past the halfway point to the season, and this week signifies the final international game of the year as the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts face off in Germany. With 14 games on this week’s schedule, let’s look at the projected weather forecasts around the league.

All forecasts are tentative and provided by AccuWeather.

Worst weather games

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

When it comes to the worst weather, you’re looking for rain or wind. There is a 1% chance of rain for this game, but the wind is expected to blow consistently at 16 mph with gusts that can be higher. Otherwise, it’s just going to be a chilly game.

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

This could be a rainy day in Seattle. There is an 85% chance of rain, but the hope is that it will mainly be early and not affect the game itself.

Better weather games

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

High for the day is 50, with a low of 31. There is a 10% chance of rain, and it will be partly sunny. Seven mph winds.

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The weather description reads, “times of clouds and sun; a great afternoon for football. That pretty much sums it up despite a 13% chance of rain.

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Florida in the fall. High of 88 with plenty of sun. There is a 25% chance of rain, but it should be dry for the game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 49ers are traveling across the country but should still see good weather. The high is 71, with a 25% chance of rain. The wind is expected to blow at 13 mph, which is slightly concerning, but otherwise a good day for football.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

There is only an 8% chance of rain with seven mph winds. The high for the day is 53, and it is expected to be mostly sunny.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

There is a 43% chance of rain on Monday, but it is expected only to be early in the morning. There is a low of 39 with six mph winds, but it should at least be dry by game time.

Home sweet dome

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Germany)

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders