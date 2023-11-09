How to live stream Panthers vs. Bears in NFL Week 10 on Thursday Night Football

Week 10 of the NFL season begins on Thursday night with a battle for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears (2-7) welcome the Carolina Panthers (1-7) to Solider Field in front of a national primetime audience.

The Bears come into this matchup after losing two straight games, to the LA Chargers and most recently to the New Orleans Saints. Starting quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last three games with a thumb injury. He returned to practice late last week, but with the short turnaround, it’s unclear if he will play Thursday. If he can’t go, it will be Tyson Bagent, former Division II quarterback at Shepherd University, leading Chicago.

The Panthers are a young team, with 2023 first-overall pick Byrce Young leading the charge behind center. They earned their lone win of the season two weeks ago over the Houston Texans but took a loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Thursday’s game between the Panthers and Bears. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10

Date: Thursday, November 9

Start time: 8:15 ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Solider Field. Chicago, Illinois

Odds: Bears -3.5. Bears -175, Panthers +145

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year