Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 10 in the NFL is here and that means we have three primetime games to watch for. The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears will face off on Thursday Night Football, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders will face off on Sunday Night Football, and the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will face off on Monday Night Football.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 10

Thursday Night Football, Prime Video

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

It’s shocking that this game was ever put in primetime. I get that the Bears were expected to be better and the Panthers are in year one with Bryce Young, but at no point should this have drawn a primetime scheduling. Justin Fields should be back for the game, but that will be his first time playing since October 15 when he suffered the thumb injury. It could be a slow start to the game for the Bears offense. On the other sideline, the Panthers have been just close a few times, but have just one win. It has been a learning experience for Bryce Young, but he has been improving. The spread in this game is Bears -2 and the total sits at 41.5.

Sunday Night Football, NBC

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Heading into the season, we expected to see an Aaron Rodgers versus Jimmy Garoppolo matchup. However, we will see Zach Wilson versus Aidan O’Connell instead. The Jets have slowly turned things around after a rough start. Their defense has been dominant, and that's the reason they’re still in the playoff race. Las Vegas is in an awful situation, but things might get better, They fired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels. A lot of the players seemed to have issues with those guys, so maybe the team will finish the season strong. The spread in this game is Jets -2.5 with the total set at 37.

Monday Night Football, ESPN/ABC

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

This is probably the best primetime matchup of the week and that's saying something. The Broncos have played better than many expected over the past few weeks. It would not surprise me to see them pull off this upset here. Josh Allen and the offense has not been great and their defense is a glaring issue. The Bills will have to stop Russell Wilson, who has been solid in his second year with the Broncos. The spread here is at Bills -7.5 and the total is set at 45.5.