Full schedule for Week 10 in 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is cruising along as we’re already to Week 10 now. In Week 10, we are expecting to see some great matchups. The most notable game to watch for in Week 10 is the San Francisco 49ers traveling across the country to matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both are the favorites in their division and two teams that many expect to see go on a run in the playoffs. Below we take a look at the full Week 10 schedule.

Week 10 NFL schedule

Thursday, November 9

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 9:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Monday, November 13

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN