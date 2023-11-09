Full schedule for Week 10 in 2023 NFL season

The NFL season is cruising along as we’re already to Week 10 now. In Week 10, we are expecting to see some great matchups. The most notable game to watch for in Week 10 is the San Francisco 49ers traveling across the country to matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both are the favorites in their division and two teams that many expect to see go on a run in the playoffs. Below we take a look at the full Week 10 schedule.
Week 10 NFL schedule
Thursday, November 9
Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, November 12
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 9:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Monday, November 13
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN