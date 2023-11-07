Report: Rams signing free agent QB Carson Wentz to backup Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are signing Carson Wentz to be their backup quarterback, per Aaron Wilson. They are releasing QB Dresser Wynn in a corresponding move, making Wentz the No. 2 behind starter Matthew Stafford. The latter missed the team’s last game due to an injury but is expected to be back under center in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks following the bye week in Week 10.

Wentz was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent five years with the franchise including being on the Super Bowl winning team in 2018, despite being hurt for the game. Wentz then signed with the Indianapolis Colts for one year and spent the 2022 campaign with the Washington Commanders.

Wentz hasn’t been able to re-capture the brief success he had in Philadelphia. In 2017 he threw for 3,3296 yards with a career high 33 touchdowns to only 7 interceptions in 13 games. With Indy, Wentz had 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but was unable to take that momentum into his tenure with the Commanders.