Report: Titans bench Ryan Tannehill in favor of Will Levis vs. Buccaneers

The Tennessee Titans are making a change under center heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie quarterback Will Levis had been playing instead of veteran QB Ryan Tannehill, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Tannehill is healthy, but the Titans are going with Levis as the team’s QB1 moving forward.

Mike Vrabel said Will Levis will be the #Titans QB and Ryan Tannehill will be the backup. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 7, 2023

Tannehill is in the final year of his contract, meaning Tennessee could use the remainder of the season to see what they have in Levis and second-year QB Malik Willis. The veteran quarterback has played in six games this year and has thrown for 1,128 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

It was apparent that Tennessee could go this direction when Will Levis threw more touchdown passes in his NFL debut (three) than Tannehill had thrown in six games (two). The rookie finished 19-of-29 for 238 yards and four scores against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. He took a slight step back in the box score in Week 9 with 262 yards and an interception in Week 9, but he showed enough development that Tennessee has put its faith in him as they look to rebound from a 3-5 start to the season.