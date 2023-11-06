Rest in Peace to Arthur Smith’s mustache

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is currently under intense scrutiny following the team’s 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The setback dropped them to 4-5 on the season and his seat is gradually getting warmer as the team enters the second half of the season. So what’s Smith’s solution to turning things back around? Shaving his mustache of course.

#Falcons head coach Arthur Smith shaved his mustache after the loss to the #Vikings. Obviously, changes are in the air. @929TheGame pic.twitter.com/SdxV2CaiEB — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) November 6, 2023

The Falcons’ head coach began rocking the ‘stache over the summer and unveiled it during his first press conference of training camp back in July. He described it as a “lifestyle change” to the laughs of the press.

#Falcons HC Arthur Smith is sporting a new look this season with a mustache.



"It's a lifestyle change. It's not for everybody."



pic.twitter.com/Rbm8MobrIm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2023

Well, when things turn south, bits stop being funny and the sight of Smith’s mustache’d face has drawn the ire of Falcons fans during their losses this season. People soured on the Officer Rod Farva look he was sporting and has now decided to ditch it. He clearly had an epiphany about the mustache in the last 24 hours, so we’ll see if he has an epiphany about actually using Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in the next six days.