NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 10

The AFC East turned into the AFC Least, at least in Week 9.

The Miami Dolphins lost to fellow AFC superpower Kansas City Chiefs, 21-14, in Germany, to drop to 6-3. The good news for the ‘Fins is that every other team — minus the New York Jets, who play on “Monday Night Football” — also lost. The Bills dropped to third place in the division, for now, after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-18. The Patriots lost by three to the Commanders as they fully delve deeper into the dweller.

The Jets can salvage the week for the division, and gain a game on every team, if they can beat the Los Angeles Chargers on “MNF.”

In Week 10, the Dolphins are on bye, while the Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Pats play the Colts, and the Bills battle the Broncos on “MNF.”

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.