NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 10

After every team emerged victorious in Week 9, the AFC North is shaping up as the best division in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens soared past the Seattle Seahawks in a massive blowout, 37-3, to remain one game ahead in the standings. The Cleveland Browns pitched a shutout against Clayton Tune and the lowly Cardinals, notching their fifth win of the year. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals also won to go two games over .500, at 5-3.

With all four teams directly in the 2023 AFC playoff hunt, Week 10 could be pivotal for each squad.

The Browns and Ravens will face off in Baltimore while the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers and the Bengals will play the surging Houston Texans.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.