NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 10

The AFC North is working its way through Week 9. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 10.

After every team emerged victorious in Week 9, the AFC North is shaping up as the best division in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens soared past the Seattle Seahawks in a massive blowout, 37-3, to remain one game ahead in the standings. The Cleveland Browns pitched a shutout against Clayton Tune and the lowly Cardinals, notching their fifth win of the year. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals also won to go two games over .500, at 5-3.

With all four teams directly in the 2023 AFC playoff hunt, Week 10 could be pivotal for each squad.

The Browns and Ravens will face off in Baltimore while the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers and the Bengals will play the surging Houston Texans.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.

2023-24 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10
Baltimore Ravens 7-2 vs. CLE +235 +200 +100 +195 +105 +140 +140 +115 -115 -130
Cincinnati Bengals 5-3 vs. HOU +140 +245 +475 +450 +650 +475 +400 +475 +300 +270
Cleveland Browns 5-3 @ BAL +400 +200 +330 +195 +275 +275 +265 +300 +500 +600
Pittsburgh Steelers 5-3 vs. GB +500 +750 +550 +330 +425 +350 +425 +400 +700 +850

