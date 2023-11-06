NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 9, and they got to watch things tighten up behind them. The Houston Texans have some work to do, but they might very well be a challenger to the throne.

The Texans faced the Buccaneers on Sunday and won a wild one thanks to the arm of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The OROY favorite might very well be moving into the MVP conversation following his performance against the Bucs. The teams went back-and-forth all day in a shootout that appeared to be the Bucs for the taking. They took a 37-33 lead with 46 seconds left and Baker Mayfield found Cade Otton in the end zone to cap a 61-yard drive.

However, Stroud capped off the game of his career with a front-runner for drive of the year. He completed all five pass attempts (with an incompletion for a clock spike) to move the Texans 75 yards in 40 seconds. He capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell to secure the win with six seconds left in the game. He threw five touchdown passes and set a rookie record with 470 yards passing in the win.

The Indianapolis Colts handled their business against the Panthers on Sunday, winning 27-13 to improve to 4-5. They remain a 2.5 games back of the Jaguars for first place, but they’re only 1.5 games back of the last wild card berth.

The Tennessee Titans opened the week for the division against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Rookie QB Will Levis couldn’t repeat his first performance but he still managed a solid performance in a 20-16 loss. He completed 22 of 39 passes for 262 yards, but threw a critical interception. Levis and the Titans offense took the field at their own 15 yard line with 1:44 to go. He drove the team to the Steelers 19, but with six seconds left, he threw a pick that ended the game.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.