NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers close out the AFC West Week 9 schedule on Monday Night Football, but the division remains a one-team race.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened Week 9’s Sunday slate with a matchup against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. This was the best International Series matchup to date on paper, and it lived up to the billing. The Chiefs jumped on top 21-0 and looked like they were going to roll. However, Miami fought back and cut the lead to 21-14. The Dolphins had multiple drives with a chance to tie the game, but came up short and lost the game 21-14.

Kansas City will keep an eye on the Chargers Monday game, but it’s hard to see anybody in the division catching them. The Las Vegas Raiders got an impressive win for themselves, beating the Giants 30-6 in Antonio Pierce’s head coach debut. Josh Jacobs rushed for two touchdowns and the Raiders defense shut down a Giants squad that lost Daniel Jones to a knee injury.

The Denver Broncos were on bye this week, but might be the most interesting team to watch in the division heading into Week 10. They won two straight ahead of their bye, including a home upset of the Chiefs. They have a massive road game in Buffalo on Monday Night Football that could tell us a lot.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.