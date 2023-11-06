NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are firmly in the driver’s seat in the NFC East coming out of Week 9. There’s a lot of football left, but they beat the Dallas Cowboys to take a 2.5-game lead and they hold the early edge in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It was a wild one at Lincoln Financial Field. After the Eagles took an early lead, the Cowboys claimed the lead in the second quarter and took a three-point lead into halftime. Jalen Hurts was looking banged up at the end of the second quarter, but he bounced back strong in the third quarter. The Eagles took control, taking a 28-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Dallas managed a fourth quarter touchdown, but Philadelphia looked like they would be able to run out the clock after taking over on downs with 1:17 left.

That’s when the craziness started. The Eagles managed two yards on three plays and had to punt to Dallas with 58 seconds left. The Cowboys took over at their own 14 with 46 seconds left and somehow made things interesting. A 36-yard pass interference penalty moved them to midfield, and then Dak Prescott picked up 21 yards on a pair of passes, plus 20 more on a pair of penalties. The Cowboys had 1st and goal at the Eagles 5 but moved backwards on multiple penalties and a sack. Prescott fired deep for CeeDee Lamb on the final play and found him at the 4-yard line, but the Eagles defense had played in the end zone for the hail mary and were able to make the stop.

Dallas remains firmly in second place, but the Washington Commanders gained a little ground. They beat the Patriots 20-17, picking off Mac Jones in their own territory with 30 seconds left to secure the win.

The New York Giants’ already awful season took a turn for the worse in a 30-6 loss to the Raiders. Daniel Jones suffered a knee injury in the game and Ian Rapoport is reporting it is potentially a torn ACL.

NFC East division standings heading toward Week 10.