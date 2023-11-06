NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 10

The Detroit Lions sat out Week 9 with a bye, but the rest of the slate brought some entertaining football for the NFC North. It wasn’t a perfect weekend for the division, but we nearly saw a clean sweep by the three remaining teams.

The Minnesota Vikings were in a tough spot, traveling to face the Falcons following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury. Jaren Hall got the start and got hurt, which resulted in Joshua Dobbs making an unexpected appearance. Dobbs stepped up with some huge plays, including leading a 75-yard play in 1:46 before finding Brandon Powell for the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left.

The Green Bay Packers hosted a short-handed Rams squad as quarterback Matthew Stafford sat out due to injury. Brett Rypien made the start in his place and it was a one-sided game. The Packers struggled in the first half, but pulled away with ease in the second half as LA could not get anything going on offense.

The Chicago Bears couldn’t get the Week 9 sweep for the division, but gave the Saints a tough fight. Tyson Bagent made potentially his last start in place of Justin Fields. The Saints could not pull away, but three Bagent interceptions were the different in a 24-17 Chicago loss.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.