NFL standings, Week 9: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 10

The NFC West wrapped up its Week 9 slate and it wasn’t a pretty weekend of football for the division. The San Francisco 49ers were on bye, but they still managed to move back into first place thanks to shortcomings by the rest of the division.

The Seattle Seahawks had taken over first place last week after beating the Browns and seeing the 49ers lose to the Bengals. They had a chance to build on their lead this week, but they came up woefully short in a 37-3 loss in Baltimore. The Ravens dominated from start to finish and the Seahawks dropped into a tie with the 49ers. San Francisco has the division record tiebreaker for the time-being.

The Los Angeles Rams traveled to the face the Packers but did so without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. He’s dealing with a thumb injury and Brett Rypien got the start. LA could get nothing going on offense and even though their defense kept it close in the first half, they fell apart late and lost 20-3.

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be nearing full tank mode, even with Kyler Murray nearing his return. Clayton Tune got the start after they traded Joshua Dobbs, and it wasn’t pretty. The Cardinals managed 58 total yards of offense in a 27-0 loss to the Browns.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 10.