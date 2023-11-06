Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 9

The New York Jets (4-3) will look to win their fourth straight game when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) to Metlife Stadium on Monday night.

Monday Night Football: Week 9

Chargers vs. Jets

Start time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live Stream: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Odds: Chargers -185, Jets+154

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears and are looking to pick up a win over the Jets in the hopes of turning their season around. Justin Herbert is coming off his best game of the year (298 yards, three touchdowns) and is 11 completions away from getting 1,500 in his career.

On the other side, the Jets picked up a 13-10 overtime win over the Giants in a game that looked like it was being played in 1940. Quarterback Zach Wilson struggled for most of the day before getting two big completions on the team’s final drive to force a game-tying field goal before leading the Jets on the game-winning drive in overtime. That said, the Chargers have the worst-ranked pass defense in the NFL, so he could be in line for a big game.