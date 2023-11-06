 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

We go over viewing info for Monday Night Football. We’ve got a live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, odds and more for Chargers vs. Jets in Week 9.

By Henry Palattella
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is tackled by Jabari Zuniga of the New York Jets during the second half at SoFi Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The New York Jets (4-3) will look to win their fourth straight game when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) to Metlife Stadium on Monday night. The Chargers are coming off a 30-13 win over the Bears, while the Jets defeated the Giants 13-10 in overtime and will be looking to win their fourth game in a row.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is averaging 270 yards per game and is 11 completions away from getting 1,500 in his career, while Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be going against a Chargers pass defense that’s the worst in the league.

How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Date: Monday, Nov. 6
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live
TV channel: ESPN, ABC
Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Odds: Chargers -185, Jets +154

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

