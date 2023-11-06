Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets (4-3) will look to win their fourth straight game when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) to Metlife Stadium on Monday night. The Chargers are coming off a 30-13 win over the Bears, while the Jets defeated the Giants 13-10 in overtime and will be looking to win their fourth game in a row.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is averaging 270 yards per game and is 11 completions away from getting 1,500 in his career, while Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be going against a Chargers pass defense that’s the worst in the league.

How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Odds: Chargers -185, Jets +154

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.