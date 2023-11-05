Who could the Giants sign to replace Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants had a miserable Week 9 and their 2023 season has quickly gone down in flames. The team was not only blown out 30-6 by the Las Vegas Raiders, but it may have lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the year due to a torn ACL.

With veteran backup Tyrod Taylor on IR due to a rib cage injury, the team has been forced to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as a last resort at QB. The native of nearby Cedar Grove, NJ, has struggled in his two outings and the organization may feel compelled to look elsewhere for a stopgap until Taylor returns. With the trade deadline passing last week, they would be forced to either sign a free agent or scour the waiver wire for a suitable QB.

Below, we’ll go over some options for the Giants could look into at QB should they decide to not stick with DeVito.

Matt Barkley

New York signed Barkley to its practice squad last week and an easy move would be simply elevating him by signing him to the active roster. The veteran’s most recent start came in 2018 with the Bills and he made sporadic appearances over the next few seasons before bouncing around practice squads of various teams. With over a week to get familiar with the playbook, he’d be able to at least manage the offense for the next few weeks.

Carson Wentz

Wentz is still floating around as a free agent and is on standby in case a desperate team like the Giants come calling. The former All-Pro was most recently seen with the Commanders last season, where he threw for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games. It wouldn’t be a popular choice, but the former No. 2 overall pick at least has years of experience as a starter and provided a veteran presence at QB.

Colt McCoy

McCoy has had over a decade of experience as a backup and has proven that he can at least provide some stability while the regular starter is out. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cardinals and many thought he was going to be the Week 1 starter this year as Kyler Murray nursed his ACL injury. Instead, he was released as the organization brought in Joshua Dobbs. Prior to Arizona, he spent the 2020 season with the Giants and while that was under a different coaching regime, there is already a familiarity between him and the organization.