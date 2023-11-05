Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 9

The NFL opened the month of November with the Week 9 slate, and we had some key results. There’s a lot of football left on the calendar before the 2024 NFL Playoffs, but we’ll likely look back on Week 9 results as pivotal.

The week opened with the Steelers getting a much-needed win over the Titans to remain in the AFC North race. However, arguably the biggest game of Sunday saw the Chiefs beat the Dolphins in Frankfurt. The Chiefs got the tiebreaker edge and remain on top of the AFC standings. The most entertaining game of the early slate in Week 9 saw the Texans and Bucs play a wild shootout in Houston.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after nine weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 10.

AFC East

The Dolphins lost 21-14 to the Chiefs in Frankfurt. The Patriots hung close but couldn’t get it done at home against the Commanders.

AFC North

The Steelers beat the Titans 20-16 on TNF. The Browns crushed the Cardinals in Deshaun Watson’s return. The Ravens crushed fellow first-place team Seattle.

AFC South

The Titans lost 20-16 to the Steelers on Thursday. The Texans won a wild one over the Bucs after C.J. Stroud drove them 75 yards in 40 seconds to get the win. The Colts beat the Panthers.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Frankfurt to open Sunday. The Raiders beat the Giants to open the post-Josh McDaniels era.

NFC East

The Commanders made a key stop late to beat the Patriots and win 20-17. The Giants lost an ugly one to the Raiders.

NFC North

The Bears lost to the Saints after multiple turnovers late. The Packers beat the Rams and backup QB Brett Rypien. The Vikings shocked the Falcons late to climb over .500.

NFC South

The Saints held off the Bears to move into first place in the division. The Falcons lost a heart-breaker to the Vikings after Joshua Dobbs pulled Minnesota back late for the upset. The Bucs lost a stunner to the Texans on a last-second C.J. Stroud touchdown drive. The Panthers lost to the Colts.

NFC West

The Seahawks lost an ugly one in Baltimore and drop behind the 49ers. The Cardinals lost in decisive fashion to the Browns. The Rams lost to the Packers, with Brett Rypien struggling in place of Matthew Stafford.