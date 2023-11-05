Where is Chiefs vs. Dolphins game played in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The game is part of the NFL’s International Series this season and is the first of two games scheduled to be held in Frankfurt Germany. The Frankfurt Stadium, also known as Waldstadion and Deutsche Bank Park will host the matchup.

The stadium was built in 1925 and currently serves as the home turf for the football club Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga. It was a 2006 FIFA World Cup and 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup host site. Following this week’s game, the stadium will play host to the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Week 10.

This will be the fourth of five total international games this season. They bring the total up to 43 international games since 2007. There has long been speculation on whether or not the NFL will expand overseas, and it feels like a move to a team in London is imminent. The logistics feel daunting, to say the least, with an entire team of players having to live in another country for 6 months out of the year and then traveling to and from the U.S. throughout the season. Still, with the support the NFL has overseas, it feels like just a matter of time before teams in Europe begin popping up.