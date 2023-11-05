What time will the Chiefs vs. Dolphins play in Germany?

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet up in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams enter this game 6-2, meaning it could be a preview of an eventual AFC Championship game. This matchup is part of the NFL’s International Series and will kick from Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, but it will certainly not be a morning kick in Germany. Those who observe daylight savings in the United States fell back on Saturday night. This change makes us six hours behind Germany, so it will be a mid-afternoon kick if you are local in Frankfurt.

Sunday’s game will air on NFL Network. It can also be streamed on NFL+, which is the league’s exclusive streaming service. If you subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTubeTV, you will have access to the game. Make sure you have a plan to watch this game because you don’t to miss arguably the two best AFC teams duking it out.