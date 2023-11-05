 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time will the Chiefs vs. Dolphins play in Germany?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins face off in Germany to open the Week 9 Sunday slate. We break down how to watch the overseas game and the time difference so you don’t miss out on a minute of the action.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet up in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams enter this game 6-2, meaning it could be a preview of an eventual AFC Championship game. This matchup is part of the NFL’s International Series and will kick from Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, but it will certainly not be a morning kick in Germany. Those who observe daylight savings in the United States fell back on Saturday night. This change makes us six hours behind Germany, so it will be a mid-afternoon kick if you are local in Frankfurt.

Sunday’s game will air on NFL Network. It can also be streamed on NFL+, which is the league’s exclusive streaming service. If you subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTubeTV, you will have access to the game. Make sure you have a plan to watch this game because you don’t to miss arguably the two best AFC teams duking it out.

More From DraftKings Network