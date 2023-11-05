How to live stream Bills vs. Bengals in NFL Week 9 on Sunday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

It has not been a great season for the Bills. Many expected them to be one of the top teams the NFL, but that has not been the case. Josh Allen hasn't been great and it seems that their bad defense has impacted the offense. In previous years, they’ve been able to count on the defense to get stops, but that just hasn't been the case this season. I would expect Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen to wake up over the next few weeks.

The Bengals appear to be back. Many questioned them through the first few weeks, but they’ve played better football lately. Joe Burrow is back to 100% and their offense has been moving the ball as much as they want. Joe Mixon hasn't been great, but with their passing offense improving, I would expect to see Mixon start to find some success soon. Their defense is figuring it out as well, and the rumors that Lou Anarumo will get looks for a head coaching job in the offseason are swirling again.

How to watch Bills vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 5

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: Bengals -135, Bills +114, O/U 50.5

A live stream is available on Peacock, NBC Live, or the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.