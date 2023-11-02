Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 9, what it means for fantasy football, betting

We are heading into Week 9 of the NFL season. Four teams will be off this week, and we have the return of an international game as the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Frankfurt, Germany. Let’s take a look at the weather reports across the league to see if any games will be impacted.

Worst weather games

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

The weather for this game should improve as it goes, but it could start poorly. There is a 40% chance of rain, which is expected to fall earlier in the day. The high is 51, with a low of 40.

Better weather games

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans at this game are going to want to bundle up. The high for the day is 49, with a low of 35, and the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Thursday night will likely be closer to the low. Luckily, the wind isn’t expected to be much of a factor, and it will just be chilly.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers

The weather looks just about perfect in Charlotte, North Carolina for this game. There is only an 11% chance of rain, and the weather description reads “mostly sunny and pleasant.”

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

It will be a picturesque fall day for this game. The temperature will sit between 53 and 59 degrees, with a 24% chance of rain. The weather description is breezy with variable clouds with 15 mph winds.

Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots

There is only a 15% chance of rain for this game, with a high of 60 on the day. The wind isn’t expected to be a factor at only 8 mph.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens

The weather description reads, “partly sunny; a nice end to the weekend.” The high is 68 with a low of 43, and there is only an 8% chance of rain.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The high is 66, with a low of 43. There is an 11% chance of rain, and the description reads, “partly sunny, a nice end to the weekend.”

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

There will be intervals of cloud and sun. The low is 48, and there is a 19% chance of rain.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

The final game of the week should have good weather. There is a high of 66 with a low of 53. There is only a 13% chance of rain, and the wind isn’t expected to play a factor at only seven mph.

Home sweet dome

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt, Germany)

Luckily Frankfurt Stadium has a retractable roof because they may need it for this game. There is a 72% chance of rain, but it is mainly supposed to be in the morning. Otherwise, it will mostly be cloudy and breezy.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders