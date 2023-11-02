Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 9 of the NFL season is nearly upon us and we’ve got some pretty big matchups all around the schedule from Thursday to Monday night.

The primetime games obviously get the most attention, and we’ve got some great ones to tap into this weekend as well. Here’s a look at all three NFL prime-time games for Week 9.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 9

Thursday Night Football, Prime Video

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Titans come into this matchup at 3-4 on the season and just earned a Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers currently sit at 4-3 and suffered a loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Pittsburgh comes into that game as a 2.5-point favorite and is sitting at -142 on the moneyline. Tennessee is a +120 moneyline underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football, NBC

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo comes into this game with a 5-3 record but appears to be struggling more than many expected. They’ve suffered losses to the Patriots, Jets and Jaguars and arguably got outplayed by the New York Giants but still found a way to come away with a win. The Bills were eliminated from the playoffs at home last season by the Bengals as well.

Cincy got off to a slow start in 2023, but has found its footing, it seems. They roll into this game with a 4-3 record and a three-game winning streak. They are fresh off a 31-17 domination over the San Francisco 49ers, a team many thought was the best in the NFL.

The Bengals are a 2-point favorite in this one and are going off at -125 on the moneyline. Buffalo is a +105 moneyline underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Monday Night Football, ESPN/ABC

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

The New York Jets are on primetime yet again this week. Despite the Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, the Jets are t still in the hunt for a playoff spot, just two games back in the AFC East (4-3). This game could go a long way in determining if they’re for real with Zach Wilson leading the offense or if it was just a couple of weeks-long fluke.

The Chargers just dominated the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football and rolled into this one with a 3-4 record. LA has played a ton of one-score games, including three of their four losses. So expect this one to be close.

LA is a 2.5-point road favorite and is going off at -135 on the moneyline. The Jets are a +114 home moneyline underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.