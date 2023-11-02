Full schedule for Week 9 in 2023 NFL season

Week 9 of the NFL season is already approaching and we have some games with some pretty massive playoff implications on tap.
Here’s a look at the entire NFL slate from Week 9, starting with an AFC matchup on Thursday night and wrapping up with a big battle on Monday night.
Week 9 NFL schedule
Thursday, Nov. 2
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 5
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network (from Frankfurt, Germany)
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccanneers at Houston Texans: 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m., FOX
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots: 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers: 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Philidelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. FOX
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Monday, Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN