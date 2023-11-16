How to live stream Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday with a heated AFC North battle that could go a long way in deciding who gets into the playoffs and who’s on the outside looking in. The first-place Baltimore Ravens (7-3) take on the last-place Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), with just two games separating the teams.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s a brief overview of the matchup with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens into this one after a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Baltimore was leading the game the whole way, but gave up 16 points in the fourth quarter to squander the lead and take a loss against an AFC North foe.

Cincy snapped a four-game winning streak on Sunday, losing a last-second game to the Houston Texans and the probable NFL Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud. The Bengals seemed to be finding their stride again now that Joe Burrow’s seemingly 100% healthy. They took down the Buffalo Bills last week as well, which made the public think they would cruise through the rest of their schedule. But now they need to get back on track after a surprise loss to the Texans with Baltimore on the horizon.

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 11

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore, Maryland.

Odds: Ravens -3.5, Ravens-180, Bengals +150