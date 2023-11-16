Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 11, what it means for fantasy football, betting

We are in Week 11 of the NFL season. The weather could be highlighted this week as there are 12 games scheduled this week, and only three will be played in domes. Let’s take a look at the projected weather forecasts, with all tentative reports courtesy of AccuWeather.

Worst weather games

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

The high for Sunday is 43, with a low of 28. There is an 84% chance of precipitation with a mix of rain and snow. There will be little to no accumulation but with 14 mph winds.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

There is an 85% chance of rain for the day, with a high of 61. The wind shouldn’t be a factor at only 7 mph.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

There is a 55% chance of rain, but it will be mostly cloudy. There are 8 mph winds with a high of 58 and a low of 40.

Better weather games

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Thursday night looks like a good night for football in Baltimore, as it should be 53 and mostly clear at kickoff. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind isn’t supposed to blow more than 6 mph.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

The high is 51, and it is expected to be partly cloudy. There is a 2% chance of rain with winds upwards of 10 mph.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

While this game isn’t projected to be good, the weather should be. The high for the day is 65, and it should be sunny with only a 2% chance of rain. Winds are expected to blow at five mph.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers

The high for the day is 47, and there will be “plenty of sunshine.” The wind shouldn’t be a factor at 7 mph.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

The winner for warmest weather on game day goes to this matchup, where the high is projected to be 81 with a low of 65. There is a 14% chance of rain but only 6 mph winds.

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

There will be plenty of sunshine for this game, with a high of 58 and a 3% chance of rain. 8mph winds are expected.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The high for this game is 76, with a low of 56. There is a 7% chance of rain and 6 mph winds.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

The high is 67 with a low of 42, and there is a 5% chance of rain. The wind will blow at seven mph.

Home sweet dome

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams