Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season

There was a terrible primetime schedule in Week 10 for the NFL. However, it looks like we have a strong set of matchups in Week 11. Sunday Night Football is lacking a bit, but overall this should be a great set of primetime slates for Week 11.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 11

Thursday Night Football, Prime Video

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites while the total is set at 44.5 for this matchup. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 10, so they both need this win. The Ravens have a chance to go up three games on the Bengals in the division with a win here. With how good Cincinnati has been the past few seasons, that would be great for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson did not play well in Week 10 but has notably had success against the Bengals in his career. This should be a tight game and one of the best games during the week.

Sunday Night Football, NBC

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

This is the one primetime slouch of the week. The NFL didn't expect this matchup to be Joshua Dobbs against Russell Wilson leading a below .500 Broncos squad. Dobbs has had the Vikings playing good football however and has got two wins in his first two appearances in Minnesota. They surprisingly are still in the playoff race with how subpar the NFC has been. The Vikings defense has been solid this season. This should be a close game.

Monday Night Football, ESPN/ABC

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This might be the game of the season so far. Kansas City and Philadelphia are considered the best teams in each conference. This was the Super Bowl matchup from last season and it came down to the wire. Both teams have a lot of the same players and many think there’s a chance they could face off again in the Super Bowl this season. Patrick Mahomes didn't look good in his last game against the Broncos, so he will have to bounce back. This should be an exciting game to wrap up the week.