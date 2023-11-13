 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to live stream Broncos vs. Bills in NFL Week 10 on Monday Night Football

We go over viewing info for Monday Night Football. We’ve got a live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, odds and more for Broncos vs. Bills in Week 10.

By Ben Hall
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium.&nbsp; Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will match up for Monday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC and ESPN. We’ve had two lazy matchups on primetime so far this week, so many are hoping this is a good game.

Buffalo needs to show well in this matchup because they’re not in the best spot in the AFC. It’s a tight race for the playoffs and they need to continue winning. This is also a home game for them, so if they let a 3-5 Broncos squad come into Highmark Stadium and pull off the upset, Buffalo will need to do a lot to get back into the playoffs. With as bad as the Denver defense has been this season, Buffalo has a good chance to figure things out offensively.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 10

Date: Monday, November 13
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live
TV channel: ESPN, ABC
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Odds: Bills -340, Broncos +270, O/U 47

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

