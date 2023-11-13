Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 10

The Denver Broncos will travel east to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ABC. This is the best primetime game scheduled for this week as the other two should not have been on primetime.

Monday Night Football: Week 10

Broncos vs. Bills

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Live Stream: ABC Live, WatchESPN

Odds: Bills -310, Broncos +250, O/U 47.5

The Broncos have played good football over the past few weeks. Russell Wilson has looked much better in year two with the Broncos and they’re quietly competing. Their awful start has pushed them out of the playoffs, however, they will give some good teams issues down the stretch. Just two weeks ago, they beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo has been bad this season and things could get worse. Josh Allen hasn't played great, but they have had real issues defensively. Losing Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano has hurt this defense and they’ve lacked a pass rush. They need to fix things as soon as possible or they could be on the outside looking in for the playoffs.