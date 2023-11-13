NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 11

The AFC North has been a competitive race through the first half of the 2023 regular season, and the division kicked off the second half with tightening up even further. The Baltimore Ravens remain atop the division, but the rest of the division is hot on their heels heading toward a critical Week 11.

The biggest game of the weekend for the division saw the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore jumped on top 17-3 and then led 24-9, but couldn’t quite put away the Browns. Cleveland slowly worked its way back, before things went haywire in the fourth quarter. Baltimore led 31-17, but then Cleveland scored a touchdown, ran back a pick-six, and kicked a walk-off field goal to secure a 33-31 win.

The Browns moved to half a game back off the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers joined them there. The Steelers won an ugly one over the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay took a third quarter lead, but Pittsburgh managed a pair of field goals before a late game stop secured the 23-19 win.

The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to close the gap on Baltimore as they lost a shocker to the Houston Texans. Cincinnati had been on a roll with four straight wins, but struggled at home against Houston. The Bengals took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but never led after the Texans tied it up in the second quarter. There were three interceptions across four possessions between the two teams but Houston was able to drive down in the closing seconds and win 30-27 on a last-second field goal.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.