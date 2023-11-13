NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars looked ready to take control of the AFC South, but things are tightening up as the NFL enters the second half of the 2023 regular season.

The Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers with both teams coming off a bye. The Jaguars were on a five-game win streak while the 49ers were on a three-game losing streak. It didn’t take long to figure out what was happening in this game. San Francisco took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and after Jacksonville managed a field goal, the 49ers ran off 24 straight points. They dominated on both sides of the ball in beating the Jaguars 34-3.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were both able to gain ground in Week 10. The Texans won a wild one over the Cincinnati Bengals, claiming a 30-27 victory thanks to a last-second field goal. C.J. Stroud continued building his MVP case in the win. The Colts beat the Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt, Germany. It wasn’t pretty, but Indianapolis improved to 5-5 and is firmly in the playoff hunt.

The Tennessee Titans struggled to get anything going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 20-6 loss. Will Levis threw for 199 yards, but was only 19 of 39 and threw a pick in the loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.