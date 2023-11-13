NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 11

The NFC East had a slightly lighter week with the first-place Philadelphia Eagles getting their bye. However, the rest of the division finished with some expected separation.

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the New York Giants and completed a dominating sweep of their two-game series. Dallas opened the season with a 40-0 win over New York, and Sunday saw them add a 49-17 win to that. The Cowboys will head into Week 11 two full games back of the Eagles for the division lead. The Eagles beat them in Philadelphia two weeks ago and they’ll face off again in Week 14.

The Washington Commanders traveled to face the Seattle Seahawks and lost in the closing seconds. Sam Howell tied the game up in the final minute, but they couldn’t stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense. Jason Myers booted a game-winning field goal and suddenly Washington’s wild card hopes have taken a sizable hit.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.