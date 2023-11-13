NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 11

The NFC North spent much of the first half of the season looking like a one-team race. The Detroit Lions dominated through the first nine weeks, but the Minnesota Vikings have wormed their way into the conversation.

The Lions traveled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 and it was a wild one. It was a back-and-forth game, with each team only able to score on consecutive possessions one time apiece. The Lions never trailed in the game, but they could not put away the Chargers for most of the day. They took a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, but LA fought back. They tied it up in the third quarter, but could not get a critical stop. The Lions won the game 41-38 on a last-second field goal.

The Vikings currently hold a wild card spot and remain alive in the division race. They beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19 on Sunday to win their fifth straight. They’ve needed a total team effort to do it, but Joshua Dobbs has been a lightning rod for the offense. They now sit 1.5 games back of the Lions in the division standings.

The Green Bay Packers find themselves barely holding off the Chicago Bears at the bottom of the division. The Bears managed a close win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football to open the week while the Packers lost 23-19 to the Steelers on Sunday. Green Bay now holds third place by only half a game.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.