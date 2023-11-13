NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 11

Somebody has to win the NFC South, but it’s unclear exactly who wants to through ten weeks. The NFL has reached the back half of the 2023 regular season and the NFC South is the only division with the leader not over .500.

The New Orleans Saints entered the weekend with a one-game lead on the Atlanta Falcons and a 1.5 game lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They traveled to face the Minnesota Vikings and ran into the Joshua Dobbs juggernaut. The teams exchanged field goals in the first quarter, and things went south from there for the Saints. Minnesota ran off 24 straight points en route to a 27-19 win.

The Falcons had a chance to claim a share of first place, but could not stop Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals late. They lost 25-23 after Matt Prater kicked a game-winning field goal a time expired. The Bucs did manage to cut into the Saints lead, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-6.

The Carolina Panthers nearly beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday to open the week, but they lost 16-13 and dropped to 1-8.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.