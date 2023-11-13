NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 11

The NFC West is officially a two-team race. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are tied atop the division, while the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals sit in the bottom half. The Cardinals could be the more interesting of those two now that Kyler Murray is back in the picture.

The 49ers and Seahawks both won in Week 10. The 49ers crushed the Jaguars 34-3, impressing coming out of a bye after losing three straight games. The Seahawks had a tough home game against the Commanders, beating them 29-26 on a last-second field goal. San Francisco holds the tiebreaker edge based on their 2-0 division record, but these two teams face off in Week 12 and Week 14. They could very well split the series, but we could also have a clear front-runner by the end of Week 14.

The Cardinals beat the Falcons 25-23 on a last-second field goal while the Rams were on bye. Arizona is only 2-8, but they welcomed back Kyler Murray in the win. The Cardinals likely won’t make the playoffs, but Murray is a significant x-factor in the second half of the season.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.