 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots bench QB Mac Jones with two minutes to go down 4 vs. Colts in Week 10

We discuss the New England Patriots decision to bench Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe in Week 10.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands off to Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during the NFL match between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Update: Zappe was starting to move the ball and was 3-of-7 for 25 yards. In a head-scratching decision, the team went for a fake spike play that didn’t seem to throw off the defense. Zappe then throws the ball into triple coverage and it is picked off, ending the game. Still, this will be something to watch as New England heads into their bye week.

The New England Patriots are facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Patriots offense has struggled to get going and they find themselves down 10-6 at the two-minute warning. After a poor performance from starting quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick has benched his starter in favor of the backup Bailey Zappe.

Jones has struggled this season and has been replaced late in games already. The difference is that those games were blowouts, and this is still a winnable game. Jones was 15-of-20 for 170 yards and an interception when he was taken out of the game. Whether it was his poor decision making or the inability to extend drives, Belichick made the move to switch to Zappe with the game on the line.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network