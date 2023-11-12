Patriots bench QB Mac Jones with two minutes to go down 4 vs. Colts in Week 10

Update: Zappe was starting to move the ball and was 3-of-7 for 25 yards. In a head-scratching decision, the team went for a fake spike play that didn’t seem to throw off the defense. Zappe then throws the ball into triple coverage and it is picked off, ending the game. Still, this will be something to watch as New England heads into their bye week.

Bro. Fake spike into triple coverage.pic.twitter.com/v0RtTbxMvm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 12, 2023

The New England Patriots are facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Patriots offense has struggled to get going and they find themselves down 10-6 at the two-minute warning. After a poor performance from starting quarterback Mac Jones, head coach Bill Belichick has benched his starter in favor of the backup Bailey Zappe.

The #Patriots have made a QB change: Bailey Zappe in for a 2-minute drive to win it in Frankfurt. Mac Jones to the bench. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2023

Jones has struggled this season and has been replaced late in games already. The difference is that those games were blowouts, and this is still a winnable game. Jones was 15-of-20 for 170 yards and an interception when he was taken out of the game. Whether it was his poor decision making or the inability to extend drives, Belichick made the move to switch to Zappe with the game on the line.

