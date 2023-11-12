How to live stream Jets vs. Raiders in NFL Week 10 on Sunday Night Football

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders will matchup in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

It’s surprising that the NFL didn’t flex this game out of Sunday Night Football. When this game was scheduled, it was expected to be Aaron Rodgers versus Jimmy Garoppolo. Neither quarterback is starting anymore as Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury and Garoppolo was benched. The Jets defense has been stellar this season, but their offense is holding them back. Las Vegas got off to a poor start, but looked impressive in Antonio Pierce’s first game. If they have continued success down the stretch, there is a real chance that he has the interim tag removed.

How to watch Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 12

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app, Peacock

TV channel: NBC

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Odds: Jets -118, Raiders -102, O/U 35.5

A live stream is available on Peacock, NBC Live, or the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.