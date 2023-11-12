Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 10

The New York Jets will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. It’s disappointing this game is on primetime, but Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo were expected to be the starting quarterbacks.

Sunday Night Football: Week 10

Jets vs. Raiders

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Live

Odds: Jets -1, Raiders +1, O/U 36

This is the second straight primetime game for the Jets and it was rough last week. Zach Wilson has not been good and the offense is holding this team back. It was evident on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 that they needed more from the offense. Breece Hall didn’t do much at all which was surprising as he’d been their top option to get the ball to. If they want to see their passing game improve, they would get him the ball more in the air.

Las Vegas looked like a brand new team with Antonio Pierce taking over as the head coach. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs looked to be bought into what Pierce is selling as a head coach. They deserved last weeks win and I think they’ll continue to build off of that. It wouldn't surprise me to see this team play well down the stretch and hire Pierce as the full-time head coach in the offseason.